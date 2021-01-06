Fresh extension to panel on sub-categorisation of OBCs

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday granted a fresh extension of six months to a panel on sub-categorisation of Other Backward Classes, sources said

The sources aware of the development said the earlier extension was ending on January 31 and a fresh one was required for the panel to complete its task amid the coronavirus pandemic

The Commission, headed by Justice G Rohini (retd), commenced functioning on October 11, 2017 and was also looking into the issue of communities that were not getting the benefits of reservation.

