Paris court agrees to extradite former ETA boss to Spain - judicial source

Paris court agrees to extradite former ETA boss to Spain - judicial sourceReuters | Paris | Updated: 06-01-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 23:18 IST
The Paris Court of Appeal has ruled that the former long-time leader of Basque separatist group ETA, Josu Ternera, can be handed over to Spain, a judicial source said on Wednesday.
The extradition request was for the murder of Michelin manager Luis Hergueta in 1980, the source said, adding that Ternera would appeal the ruling with France's highest court, the Cour de Cassation.
Ternera, 70, described by Spain as ETA’s most wanted fugitive, had been on the run since 2002 prior to his arrest in May 2019 in the French Alps.
