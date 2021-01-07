Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indo-Bangladesh rail link: Shah assures Tripura of developing integrated check post

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured the Tripura government of developing an integrated check post and cargo handling facility at Nischintapur, the junction point of Agartala-Akhaura rail link, near here, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on Wednesday. AmitShah ji for the development of an Integrated Check Post ICP at Nischintapur, junction point of Agartala-Akhaura rail link.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 07-01-2021 01:10 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 01:10 IST
Indo-Bangladesh rail link: Shah assures Tripura of developing integrated check post

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured the Tripura government of developing an integrated check post and cargo handling facility at Nischintapur, the junction point of Agartala-Akhaura rail link, near here, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on Wednesday. The much-awaited railway line between Agartala and Akhaura is expected to be completed by September 2021. The railway link connects Gangasagar in Bangladesh to Nischintapur in India (10.6 km) and from Nischintapur to Agartala railway station (5.46 km).

''Requested the kind intervention of Sh. @AmitShah ji for the development of an Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Nischintapur, junction point of Agartala-Akhaura rail link. Setting up of a cargo handling facility here will greatly boost trade & commerce for entire #NorthEast region,'' Deb tweeted.

The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region is bearing the cost of laying the track on the Indian side and that on the Bangladesh side is being borne by the Ministry of External Affairs, officials said. ''Also requested for his kind support for completion of border fencing work in #Tripura in a timely & effective manner. Sh #AmitShah ji assured full support from @HMOIndia in this regard to ensure security & prosperity for the state,'' Deb who called on Shah in New Delhi during the day said in a tweet.

The chief minister also met Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and discussed the ongoing national highway projects in Tripura, an official release said. Deb requested Gadkari for greater support of the ministry for facilitating micro, small and medium enterprises in the state.

Gadkari, who is also the MSME minister, assured Deb of his ministrys support to the states projects, the release said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NSA

NSA...

Trump supporters enter US Capitol in massive breach of security

In an unprecedented breach of security, thousands of angry supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump have entered the US Capitol and clashed with police, forcing a delay in the constitutional process to affirm Joe Bidens victory in the ...

Mexican president offers to vaccinate unlawful migrants in U.S.

Mexicos president said on Wednesday he was ready to provide coronavirus vaccines to undocumented migrants in the United States, after the governor of the U.S. state of Nebraska said they would likely not get vaccinated due to immigration st...

WRAPUP 2-Guns and teargas in U.S. Capitol as Trump supporters attempt to overturn his loss

Police in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday responded with drawn guns and tear gas on Wednesday as swarms of protesters stormed in and sought to force Congress to undo President Donald Trumps election loss shortly after some of Trumps fellow Re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021