Homeland Security agents being sent to Capitol

The Department of Homeland Security is sending additional federal agents to the US Capitol to help quell violence from supporters of President Donald Trump who are protesting Congress formal approval of President-elect Joe Bidens win.

The Department of Homeland Security is sending additional federal agents to the US Capitol to help quell violence from supporters of President Donald Trump who are protesting Congress' formal approval of President-elect Joe Biden's win. A spokesperson told The Associated Press on Wednesday that officers from the Federal Protective Service and US Secret Service agents are being sent to the scene. He says they were requested to assist by U.S. Capitol Police.

Dozens of Trump supporters breached security perimeters and entered the Capitol as Congress was meeting, expected to vote and affirm Joe Biden's presidential win. They were seen fighting with officers both inside the building and outside. Trump has riled up his supporters by falsely claiming widespread voter fraud to explain his loss.

