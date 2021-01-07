Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deadly car bomb attacks ‘tragic reminder’ of price civilians pay in Syria

The killing of civilians in separate car bomb attacks in northern Syria on Saturday has been condemned by top UN humanitarian officials for the country.

UN News | Updated: 07-01-2021 02:36 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 02:36 IST
Deadly car bomb attacks ‘tragic reminder’ of price civilians pay in Syria

The first blast occurred in Ras al-Ain, when a car bomb exploded in a market area on a main road, killing two children and injuring their mother and several others. At least three shops were also damaged.

The second incident took place near a bakery in Jinderis, located in northwest rural Aleppo. One person was reportedly killed, while two children were among the casualties.

UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria, Imran Riza, and Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis, Muhannad Hadi, issued a joint statement on Wednesday expressing their strong condemnation.

“This year, civilians in Syria will have endured ten years of crisis. These two attacks so early in the new year serve as a tragic reminder of the price civilians across the country continue to pay,” it said.

Mr. Riza and Mr. Hadi expressed their profound condolences to the families of the victims and those affected by the attacks.

They also reminded parties to the conflict to respect their obligations to take all precautions to protect civilians, in line with international humanitarian law and human rights law.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

D.C. National Guard fully activated -Pentagon chief

Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Chris Miller said on Wednesday the entire D.C. National Guard had been activated and he was prepared to provide additional support if requested by local authorities.We have fully activated the D.C. National Gua...

U.S. business group urges officials to consider quick removal of Trump

The head of a major U.S. business group urged senior U.S. officials to consider removing President Donald Trump from office after supporters of the outgoing president stormed the U.S. Capitol. National Association of Manufacturers President...

Morocco approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine- Minister

Moroccos health ministry on Wednesday approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University for emergency use, Health Minister Khalid Ait Taleb said. Morocco had announced it plans to launch a free vaccination campaig...

Trump slams Vice President Pence for declining to illegally overturn election results

Outgoing US President Donald Trump has slammed his deputy Mike Pence for declining to illegally overthrow the results of the November 3 election won by Joe Biden, saying he lacks courage. Trumps remarks came after Vice President Pence presi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021