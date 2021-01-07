Deadly car bomb attacks ‘tragic reminder’ of price civilians pay in Syria

The first blast occurred in Ras al-Ain, when a car bomb exploded in a market area on a main road, killing two children and injuring their mother and several others. At least three shops were also damaged.

The second incident took place near a bakery in Jinderis, located in northwest rural Aleppo. One person was reportedly killed, while two children were among the casualties.

UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria, Imran Riza, and Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis, Muhannad Hadi, issued a joint statement on Wednesday expressing their strong condemnation.

“This year, civilians in Syria will have endured ten years of crisis. These two attacks so early in the new year serve as a tragic reminder of the price civilians across the country continue to pay,” it said.

Mr. Riza and Mr. Hadi expressed their profound condolences to the families of the victims and those affected by the attacks.

They also reminded parties to the conflict to respect their obligations to take all precautions to protect civilians, in line with international humanitarian law and human rights law.

