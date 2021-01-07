Japan concerned about U.S. Capitol breach -govt spokesman

Japan concerned about U.S. Capitol breach -govt spokesmanReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 07-01-2021 08:41 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 08:41 IST
Japan's top government spokesman on Thursday said the country was concerned and closely monitoring the breach at the U.S. Capitol.
"We are hoping for a peaceful transfer of power" in the United States, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters.
