Left Menu
Development News Edition

20,346 new Covid-19 cases push India's tally to 1,03,95,278

India has reported 20,346 new Covid-19 cases, 19,587 recoveries, and 222 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,03,95,278 on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 11:27 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 11:01 IST
20,346 new Covid-19 cases push India's tally to 1,03,95,278
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

India has reported 20,346 new Covid-19 cases, 19,587 recoveries, and 222 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,03,95,278 on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). While 1,00,16,859 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus so far, 1,50,336 persons have succumbed to the deadly virus in the country.

There are 2,28,083 active coronavirus cases in India, as per the Union Health Ministry. Kerala, the worst affected state in the country, has reported 65,252 active cases. The Centre on Wednesday deployed a high-level central team headed by Dr. SK Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) there, to help the state combat the pandemic.

Maharashtra witnessed slight improvement with 51,969 active cases reported on Thursday morning. Delhi has 4,481 active cases, 6,13,246 recoveries, and 10,625 fatalities, according to the Health Ministry. As many as 17,84,00,995 samples have been tested for Covid-19 up to January 6 including 9,37,590 samples tested on Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, a second dry run will take place on January 8 across all districts of the country, except in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, the MoHFW said on Wednesday. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will also meet health ministers of all the States/Union Territories (UTs) on Thursday to guide States/UTs on the conduct of dry run.

The Ministry said that around 1.7 lakh vaccinators and three lakh vaccination team members have been trained on the process to be followed at the vaccination sites which include beneficiary verification, vaccination, cold chain & logistics management, bio-medical waste management, AEFI management, and reporting on Co-WIN software.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SAP to invest Rs 500 cr to accelerate its multi-cloud strategy in India

Bengaluru, Jan 7 PTISAP SEon Thursday announced it would invest Rs 500 crore in India to localise and offer customers a multi-cloud choice. Underscoring its commitment to India, SAP said in a statement it will make available its multiple cl...

FACTBOX-North Korea's economy struggles as sanctions, COVID-19 weigh

Already suffering under stringent U.S. and U.N. sanctions, North Koreas economy faced a double whammy of severe floods and the coronavirus pandemic this year, which prompted Pyongyang to shut its border with China and ditch outside aid.Kick...

Stones pelted as protest over road crash death turns violent in UP village; 5 policemen injured

Five policemen were injured as people protesting over a 25-year-old mans death in a road accident pelted stones at them in a village here after the stir took a violent turn, officials said on Thursday. On Wednesday night, Vishkarma Paswan d...

Jumbo committees will not adversely impact Cong in TN; bring various factions together: Aiyar

The jumbo committees formed in the Congress Tamil Nadu unit ahead of the assembly polls are not going to adversely impact the party as the move brings various factions together, senior leader Mani Shankar Aiyar said on Thursday and predicte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021