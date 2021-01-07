Left Menu
Pompeo says U.S. considering sanctions on those involved in arrests in Hong Kong

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 11:16 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States was considering sanctions and other restrictions on those involved in the arrest of over 50 people in Hong Kong. Pompeo made the comments late on Wednesday.

Hong Kong police arrested 53 people in dawn raids on democracy activists on Wednesday in the biggest crackdown since China last year imposed a security law which opponents say is aimed at quashing dissent in the former British colony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

