PM dedicates Rewari-Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor to nation

Through video-conferencing, Modi also flagged off the worlds first double-stack long-haul 1.5-km-long container train hauled by electric traction from New Ateli-New Kishangarh.On this occasion, the prime minister said, The mahayagya to modernise the countrys infrastructure today gained a new momentum. This dedicated freight corridor project is being seen as a game changer for India in the 21st century, said Modi.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-01-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 13:08 IST
PM dedicates Rewari-Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor to nation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dedicated the 306-km New Rewari-New Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) to the nation. Through video-conferencing, Modi also flagged off the world's first double-stack long-haul 1.5-km-long container train hauled by electric traction from New Ateli-New Kishangarh.

On this occasion, the prime minister said, ''The 'mahayagya' to modernise the country's infrastructure today gained a new momentum.'' This dedicated freight corridor project is being seen as a game changer for India in the 21st century, said Modi. ''After the hard work of the last five to six years, today a big portion of it (project) has become a reality,'' he said.

Modi also listed several projects which were dedicated to the nation in the last 10-12 days. ''A few days back, India approved two Made in India corona vaccines. India's own vaccine has given a new confidence to the countrymen,'' Modi said.

''Today the call of every Indian is that neither do we stop, nor do we get tired. We will all move faster,'' he said. Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other dignitaries were also present on this occasion.

The New Rewari-New Madar section of the WDFC is situated in Haryana (approximately 79 km in Mahendragarh and Rewari districts) and Rajasthan (approximately 227 km in Jaipur, Ajmer, Sikar, Nagaur and Alwar districts). The opening of this stretch will benefit various industries in the Rewari, Manesar, Narnaul, Phulera and Kishangarh areas of Haryana and Rajasthan and also enable a better usage of the container depot of the CONCOR at Kathuwas, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

