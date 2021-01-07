Left Menu
Development News Edition

PIL in HC to remove Amitabh Bachchan's voice from caller tune on COVID-19 awareness

Amitabh Bachchan is not having a clean history as well as he is not serving the nation being a social worker, the plea alleged while referring to several matters pending against him in various courts.The petitioner said he made representation to the authorities in November 2020 but no reply was given to him after which he approached the court with his grievance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 14:01 IST
PIL in HC to remove Amitabh Bachchan's voice from caller tune on COVID-19 awareness

A PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Centre to remove megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s voice from the caller tune on precautions against coronavirus on the grounds that he himself, along with some family members, had been infected by the virus. The plea, which said there were some famous corona warriors who were willing to give their services for free, came up for hearing on Thursday before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh.

The bench listed it for January 18 as the petitioner’s counsel expressed inability to appear for physical hearing. The petition, filed by Delhi resident and social worker Rakesh, said the government engaged Bachchan for making people aware of preventive measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic while the superstar himself as well as other members of his family could not escape it.

“The government of India has been paying fees to Amitabh Bachchan for chanting such preventive measures on the caller ringtone, said the plea, filed through advocates A K Dubey and Pawan Kumar. ''There are some corona warriors who have been doing great service to the nation and helping poor and needy people in their needy times as well as providing them food, cloth and shelter and it is very indispensable to mention herein that some corona warriors have distributed their hard earnings among the poor and needy people,” the plea said.

It added that some famous corona warriors are still ready to give their services without any payment and are ready to serve the nation. “Amitabh Bachchan is not having a clean history as well as he is not serving the nation being a social worker,” the plea alleged while referring to several matters pending against him in various courts.

The petitioner said he made representation to the authorities in November 2020 but no reply was given to him after which he approached the court with his grievance. “...remove the caller tune of Amitabh Bachchan of corona from the mobile in the interest of justice,” it sought.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

On his birth anniversary, here's a look back on Irrfan Khan's four soul-stirring films

Artists never die, they live through the legacy they leave behind in the form of their art, and this is the reason why Irrfan Khan is still immortal in our hearts and fans are celebrating his 54th birth anniversary today. A seasoned star wi...

iNSTRUCKO wins Partnership with EtonX, an Online Subsidiary of Eton College

After a robust vetting process iNSTRUCKO is glad to announce its partnership with one of the worlds leading independent schools - Eton College to bring its online subsidiary - EtonX to India with its certified and specialised courses for yo...

The MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition Launched in India

Gurugram, Haryana, India Business Wire India A timeless tribute to the racing legend Patrick Paddy Hopkirk and his spectacular victory in the classic No. 37 Mini Cooper S at the Monte Carlo Rally in 1964. Limited to 15 units, available f...

China reports 63 new COVID-19 cases

China on Thursday said 63 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the mainland on Wednesday, of which 52 were locally transmitted and 11 were imported infections. Of the locally transmitted cases, 51 were reported in Hebei province and one in L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021