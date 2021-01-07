Jailed HK activist Joshua Wong suspected of violating city's new security law

Joshua Wong, 24, one of Hong Kong's most prominent democracy activists who is serving a 13-1/2-month jail sentence for illegal assembly, is under suspicion for violating the city's national security law, according to a notice on his Facebook.

Wong gave a police statement on Thursday, the post said, without giving further details.

Hong Kong police arrested 53 people in dawn raids on democracy activists on Wednesday in the biggest crackdown since China last year imposed a security law that opponents say is aimed at quashing dissent in the former British colony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)