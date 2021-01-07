Jailed HK activist Joshua Wong suspected of violating city's new security law

Jailed HK activist Joshua Wong suspected of violating city's new security lawReuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 07-01-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 14:08 IST
Joshua Wong, 24, one of Hong Kong's most prominent democracy activists who is serving a 13-1/2-month jail sentence for illegal assembly, is under suspicion for violating the city's national security law, according to a notice on his Facebook.
Wong gave a police statement on Thursday, the post said, without giving further details.
Hong Kong police arrested 53 people in dawn raids on democracy activists on Wednesday in the biggest crackdown since China last year imposed a security law that opponents say is aimed at quashing dissent in the former British colony.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Hong Kong's
- British
- Joshua Wong
- Hong Kong
ALSO READ
Mainland China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, unchanged from day earlier
Tibetan leader welcomes U.S. bill that reaffirms rights, angering China
Can China dominate the Indian Ocean?
Australia's goods trade surplus hits 2-year lows on China trade tensions
Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more