Maha: Deaf and mute man chained at hotel for months; one held
A 35-year-old man, suffering from hearing and speech impairment, was rescued from a hotel in Maharashtras Osmanabad district, where he was kept chained to a pillar for three months, police said on Thursday. We laid a trap and rescued the man, assistant police inspector Jagdish Raut said.PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 07-01-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 14:33 IST
A 35-year-old man, suffering from hearing and speech impairment, was rescued from a hotel in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district, where he was kept chained to a pillar for three months, police said on Thursday. The police carried out the rescue at a hotel in Naldurg town of the district on Tuesday night and have arrested the owner of the establishment, an official said.
''We received information that a deaf and mute man had been kept chained to a wooden pillar inside a room at a hotel for the last three months. We laid a trap and rescued the man,'' assistant police inspector Jagdish Raut said. While the identity of the victim and the reason for the confinement is yet to be ascertained, a case has been registered against hotel owner Motilal Tamboli under section 344 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC, the official said.
Experts have been called in to communicate with the victim, who has undergone a medical check-up.
