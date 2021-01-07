Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre tell states to be prepared for vaccine roll out

Ahead of the mega Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Central government has directed all states/ Union Territories to ensure that preparations are on the right track for the roll-out process, billed as the largest such drive in the world.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 15:48 IST
Centre tell states to be prepared for vaccine roll out
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the mega Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Central government has directed all states/ Union Territories to ensure that preparations are on the right track for the roll-out process, billed as the largest such drive in the world.

According to the union health ministry,19 states including UTs would receive the Covid vaccine through their suppliers while the remaining 18 states/ UTs will get the vaccine through Government Medical Store Depot (GMSDs). A letter from a senior official of the union health ministry said: "The 19 states and the Union Territories which are likely to receive the first supply of Covid-19 vaccine shortly. The vaccine will be supplied to the identified consignee points of 19 States/UTs: Andhra Pradesh, Assam Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal."

"The vaccine for remaining 18 States/UTs: A & N Island, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, D & N Haveli Daman & Diu, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh. Lakshadweep, Manipur. Meghalaya. Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttrakhand will be received from their respective Government Medical Store Depot." "The Centre has requested the states to ensure the advance preparation and readiness for the acceptance of forthcoming supply of the vaccine," said the government letter.

The further distribution of vaccine to the districts will be done per the registered beneficiaries, for which a separate communication will be done.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

England women cricket team set for maiden tour of Pakistan in October

The England womens cricket team will travel to Pakistan for the first time in October this year for a limited-overs series when the mens side will also be here for a white-ball series, the PCB announced on Thursday. The England women will p...

Andhra BJP general secy hospitalised after scuffle with police

Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party BJP general secretary P Vishnuvardhan Reddy was admitted to hospital on Thursday after a scuffle with police when he attempted to cross barricades to reach the Ramateertham temple. When the police obstr...

OSRAM Unveils LEDriving HL Premium Lamps in Indian Automotive Market

The latest LEDriving HL Premium Lamps by OSRAM provide stylish white light and clear beam pattern that allows the drivers to see farther and therefore react sooner. Bringing light to life, OSRAM has launched a wide range of LED replacement ...

Ram temple to be symbol of India's self-respect and pride: RSS

The upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya will be a symbol of Indias self-respect and pride and its ground-breaking ceremony was a turning point in Indias history, the RSS said on Thursday as it decided to launch a mega outreach programme to mobil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021