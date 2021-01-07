38-year-old woman raped in UP's Ballia

A 38-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her neighbour in a village in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh last week, police said on Thursday

An FIR was lodged on Wednesday based on a complaint from the victim, who alleged that her 36-year-old neighbour came to her house when she was alone and raped her, station house officer of Rasra Kotwali police station Saurabh Rai said

The woman was sent to the district hospital for a medical examination, and efforts are underway to nab the accused, he added.

