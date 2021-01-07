TN Governor welcomes Jaishankar's remark on Tamil community in Sri Lanka

Left Menu
The Governor of Tamil Nadu Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday appreciated the remarks made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding the Tamil community in Colombo on Wednesday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 07-01-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 17:02 IST
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Governor of Tamil Nadu Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday appreciated the remarks made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding the Tamil community in Colombo on Wednesday. Governor Banwarilal Purohit said, "India's External Affairs Minister has unequivocally stated the Indian position on the 13th Amendment. His words are sure to be welcomed by the people of Tamil Nadu."

At a joint press conference with his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday stated, "As we promote peace and well-being in the region, India has been strongly committed to the unity, stability and territorial integrity of Sri Lanka. Our support for the reconciliation process in Sri Lanka is longstanding, as indeed for an inclusive political outlook that encourages ethnic harmony." "It is in Sri Lanka's own interest that the expectations of the Tamil people for equality, justice, peace and dignity within a united Sri Lanka are fulfilled. That applies equally to the commitments made by the Sri Lankan Government on meaningful devolution, including the 13th Amendment to the Constitution. The progress and prosperity of Sri Lanka will surely be advanced as a consequence." added Jaishankar.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reached Colombo on Tuesday for his three-day visit to Sri Lanka. (ANI)

