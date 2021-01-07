Left Menu
ED raids Madhya Pradesh ex-chief secretary's premises

Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at 16 places including Bhopal, Hyderabad and Bangalore in connection with an e-tender scam, said an official on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 17:41 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Among these 16 locations, five premises were of a former Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh. Further, the raids were conducted at nine locations in Hyderabad and two locations in Bengaluru.

ED officials have discovered some incriminating documents during the search. (ANI)

