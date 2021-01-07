Contempt notice to Customs officials for defying HC order

The Bombay High Court has issueda contempt of court notice to three Customs officials for thefailure to release a consignment of yellow peas from Chinadespite the court's orders.

A division bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and AbhayAhuja was hearing a petition filed by Raj Grow Impext LLPchallenging the order passed by the Commissioner of Customs(Appeals) confiscating the consignment.

It had also filed a contempt of court petition.

The firm's lawyer Sujay Kantawala pointed out that onOctober 15, 2020, the high court had ordered the customsauthorities to release the goods.

The court in its order on Wednesday said that on theface of it, the directions of Customs Commissioner (Appeals),Mumbai Zone-1 were ''totally in contravention to the order ofthis court''.

''When the high court had directed release of the goodsforthwith, it is beyond comprehension as to how a lowerappellate authority can nullify such direction by orderingabsolute confiscation of the goods,'' the bench said.

It directed release of the goods immediately.

It also issued notice to Commissioner (Appeals) ManojKedia, deputy commissioner Ram Nath Purohit and assistantcommissioner K K Sharma, seeking to know why contemptproceedings should not be initiated against them.

They are to file replies by January 21..

