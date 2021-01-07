UP: 2 killed, 1 critically injured in car-bike collision on highway

UP: 2 killed, 1 critically injured in car-bike collision on highwayPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 07-01-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 19:57 IST
Two men were killed and another critically injured when a speeding car hit a motorbike on a highway in Shamli district on Thursday, police said.
The collision took place near canal bridge on Karnal-Meerut highway in the district, they added.
Police said the deceased were identified as Ashok (40) and Jitendra (38) while car driver Abbas was shifted to a hospital in serious condition.
