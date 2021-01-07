Puducherry: Security forces deployed outside Raj Nivas ahead of Congress-led dharna against Kiran Bedi
Security forces have been deployed outside the Raj Nivas in Puducherry on Thursday ahead of the four-day protest called by Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance against Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi.ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 07-01-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 20:22 IST
Security forces have been deployed outside the Raj Nivas in Puducherry on Thursday ahead of the four-day protest called by Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance against Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. The four-day protest will start from January 8 onwards in front of the Raj Niwas.
Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, his cabinet colleagues, legislators of the ruling Congress, and leaders and workers of the alliance parties will participate in the protest. "No agitation is permitted within 500 metres radius of Raj Nivas," informed the police.
The Narayanasamy-led government has been at loggerheads with the Lieutenant Governor on the implementation of several welfare measures proposed by them. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Raj Nivas
- V Narayanasamy
- Kiran Bedi
- Lieutenant
- Democratic
- Narayanasamy
- Congress
- Puducherry
ALSO READ
With U.S. Senate at stake, Black voters loom large for Democratic candidates in Georgia
Insider Bazoum emerges as likely winner in Niger's first democratic transfer of power
Sanipeyarchi festival at Tirunallar temple to be scaled down: Kiran Bedi
BJP will keep fighting for democratic rights of people of Bengal: Dilip Ghosh
Niger votes Sunday on path to 1st democratic power transfer