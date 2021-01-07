Left Menu
1 killed, 3 injured as roof of house collapses in Delhi

After reaching the spot, it was found that some welding work was underway on the terrace of the building when a part of the roof collapsed, a senior police officer said.Three injured persons -- Harish Rotella owner, Khalil and Shivam -- were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 21:53 IST
One person was killed and three others were injured after a portion of the roof of a house collapsed in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar area on Thursday, police said.

The house was located on the third floor of a building. The incident took place when welding work was being carried out on the terrace of the three-storey building, they said.

Four fire tenders were also rushed to the spot, according to fire department officials.

The police said they received information at 12.05 PM that a portion of the roof of the house had collapsed. After reaching the spot, it was found that some welding work was underway on the terrace of the building when a part of the roof collapsed, a senior police officer said.

''Three injured persons -- Harish Rotella (owner), Khalil and Shivam -- were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre. Later, it was found that one Dharmbir, a resident of Madanpur Khadar, was stuck under the collapsed portion,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said.

Dharmbir was taken out from the debris in a critical condition and was shifted to AIIMS trauma Centre. He has died, the police said.

A case under has been registered under the relevant sections of the law at Sarita Vihar police station. The body of the deceased has been preserved in AIIMS Mortuary, they said.

