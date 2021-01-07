D.C. police arrest 68 after violent storming of U.S. Capitol

Washington, D.C., police have made 68 arrests related to the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol, most on Capitol grounds, the city's police chief said on Thursday.

"We still have a significant amount of work ahead of us to identify and hold each and everyone of the violent mob accountable for their actions," the city's police chief, Robert Contee, told reporters.

