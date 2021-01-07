D.C. police arrest 68 after violent storming of U.S. Capitol

D.C. police arrest 68 after violent storming of U.S. CapitolReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 22:28 IST
Washington, D.C., police have made 68 arrests related to the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol, most on Capitol grounds, the city's police chief said on Thursday.
"We still have a significant amount of work ahead of us to identify and hold each and everyone of the violent mob accountable for their actions," the city's police chief, Robert Contee, told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Capitol grounds
- D.C.
- Washington
- U.S.
- Robert Contee
ALSO READ
Woman shot at U.S. Capitol has died -Washington, D.C., police
'We will not take it any more,' Trump says as anti-Biden protesters storm U.S. Capitol grounds
D.C. National Guard fully activated -Pentagon chief
Woman shot at U.S. Capitol has died -Washington, D.C., police
Ex-President George W. Bush condemns D.C. riots as 'sickening and heartbreaking'