NCLAT dismisses plea against revival of insolvency petition in Himadri Foods matter

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday dismissed a plea challenging an NCLT order that allowed reviving an insolvency petition filed against Himadri Foods.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had directed to restore and revive an insolvency petition filed by Credit Suisse Funds AG against Himadri Foods following non-compliance of the settlement agreement.

A three-member NCLAT bench headed by Acting Chairperson Justice B L Bhat observed that the terms of settlement between parties was incorporated in the NCLT order and it has thus become decree of the court and a revival of insolvency proceeding can be sought after its non-compliance.

On August 29, 2019, the Mumbai bench of the NCLT disposed of the insolvency petition filed by Credit Suisse Funds against Himadri Foods after a settlement between the parties was arrived at and the terms were put on record by making them part of the order.

Credit Suisse Funds approached the NCLT after the debtor failed to honour the payment deadlines. This was challenged by Himadri Foods contending that Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) does not provide for revival or restoration of a company petition which has already been disposed of.

It contended that the IBC envisages only three situations -- admission, dismissal or withdrawal of a company petition before admission. It was also mentioned that once withdrawn, the financial creditor at best has the ability to make a fresh application under the IBC.

However, the NCLT through an order on October 16, 2020, rejected the submissions of the debtor and revived and restored Credit Suisse Funds' plea to initiate insolvency.

This was challenged by one of the erstwhile directors of the corporate debtor before the NCLAT.

''It appears that the Terms of Settlement providing a repayment schedule was incorporated in the order thereby making it an order/ decree of the Court and once this was the position, giving liberty to the Financial Creditor to come back can be interpreted on no hypothesis other than that the revival of CIRP would be sought for non-compliance with the Terms of Settlement,'' the NCLAT said in its order.

Therefore, even on merit, ''we find no substance in the instant appeal,'' it added.

Meanwhile, the NCLAT was also informed that an application under Section 9 of the IBC has been filed by an operational creditor against Himadri Foods has been admitted and that CIRP (Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process) has commenced.

''Be that as it may, the development that has taken place in the commencement of CIRP at the instance of another Creditor viz. an Operational Creditor against the Corporate Debtor, the relief sought in the instant appeal no more survives for consideration. The appeal is accordingly dismissed,'' it said.

