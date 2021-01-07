India records 20,346 new Covid-19 cases; second dry run for vaccine tomorrow

India has reported 20,346 new Covid-19 cases, 19,587 recoveries, and 222 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the country's count to 1,03,95,278, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Thursday. While 1,00,16,859 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus so far, 1,50,336 persons have succumbed to the deadly virus in the country. There are 2,28,083 active coronavirus cases in India, as per the Union Health Ministry.

As many as 17,84,00,995 samples have been tested for Covid-19 up to January 6 including 9,37,590 samples tested on Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed. Kerala continues to be the worst affected state by the pandemic with 65,252 cases. According to the Health Ministry, there are 11,939 active cases in UP, 9,109 active cases in Chhattisgarh and 4,481 active cases in Delhi.

With 3,729 new COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths in Maharashtra, total cases in the state stand at 19,58,282. Karnataka reported 761 new COVID-19 cases, and seven deaths today. The total cases in the state reached 9,24,898 cases. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported 805 new COVID-19 cases, 911 discharges, and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, talking the state's tally to 8,23,986 cases. Andhra Pradesh reported 295 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the state stand at 8,84,171 cases.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday interacted with the Ministers and Principal Secretaries/Additional Chief Secretaries of the States/UTs to review the preparedness for the nationwide mock drill on the COVID-19 vaccination scheduled for Friday. The second nationwide mock drill on the COVID-19 vaccination will be held at three-session sites of 736 districts across 33 States/UTs.

The objective of the mock drill on vaccination is to simulate the actual vaccine administration event, adding that the entire planning of the vaccination drive including beneficiary registration, microplanning and vaccination at the planned session site, will be tested under the leadership of District Collector/District Magistrate. During the meeting, Vardhan asked the state authorities to be prepared and stop the misinformation campaign.

Seeking their personal initiative, leadership and keen oversight for tomorrow's national dry run, he requested the Health Ministers of the states to be vigilant against rumours and disinformation campaigns regarding the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine. He urged the state health authorities to work with the multiple stakeholders and the youth to spread the right information and dispel rumours and mistruths being spread about the COVID-19.

Ahead of the mega Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Central government has directed all states/ Union Territories to ensure that preparations are on the right track for the roll-out process, billed as the largest such drive in the world. As per the health ministry, 19 states including UTs would receive the Covid vaccine through their suppliers while the remaining 18 states/ UTs will get the vaccine through Government Medical Store Depot (GMSDs).

A letter from a senior official of the union health ministry said: "Nineteen states and Union Territories are likely to receive the first supply of Covid-19 vaccine shortly. The vaccine will be supplied to the identified consignee points of 19 States/UTs: Andhra Pradesh, Assam Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)