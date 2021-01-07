Left Menu
Locket Chatterjee meets Dhankhar to discuss child rights violation at Purulia's juvenile home

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State General Secretary and Member of Parliament from Hooghly Locket Chatterjee on Thursday met with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to discuss "horrific" situation at Shimulia Anandamath Juvenile Home in Purulia and to express serious concerns over violation of child rights and illegal activities.

West Bengal Governor with Hoogly MP Locket Chatterjee. (Photo: Jagdeep Dhankar Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

'Delegation led by Hooghly MP @me_locket called on me today to apprise of horrific situation concerning Shimulia Anandamath Juvenile Home in Purulia and similar correctional homes @MamataOfficial,' the Governor tweeted.

"Serious concern was expressed at the violation of child rights and illegal activities," Dhankhar said. (ANI)

