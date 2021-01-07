Ensure justice in Mahanga double murder case, arrest law minister: Odisha BJP chief to CM

BJP Odisha in-charge DPurandeswari on Thursday urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaikto ensure justice for families of party leader Kulamani Baraland his associate Divyasingha Balara, who were hacked to deathby a group of miscreants recently.

Purandeswari made this appeal to Patnaik, who is alsothe home minister, after visiting the homes of the two victimsand meeting their kin.

She sought the arrest of Law Minister Pratap Jena, oneof the accused in the case.

Baral (74), the BJP in-charge of Salipur, and his 82-year-old associate were returning home on January 2, whenmotorcycle-borne miscreants attacked and killed them.

Jena is one among the 13 named as accused in the case,while the police have so far arrested six persons.

''I urge Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to come out ofhis residence, open his eyes and ears in order to see and hearwhat is happening in this state,'' Purandeswari said, whileaddressing a press conference after her visit to the victims'families at Nrutang village in Mahanga, Cuttack.

Ridiculing the BJD government's ''zero tolerance tocorruption'' policy, Purandeswari said that earlier in 2018,one local BJP leader Bikas Jena was killed for pointing outirregularities in the implementation of the Pradhan MantriAwas Yojana (PMAY).

''And now, Kulamani Baral and Divyasingha Baral werekilled for raising voice against corruption in theimplementation of PMAY,'' she said.

Raising questions over the investigation being carriedout in the double-murder case, Purandeswari said, ''Why is thatthe law minister has not been arrested yet? Why has he beenspared even after his name appeared in the FIR? Family membersof the two victims have alleged that he had a major role toplay in the twin murders.'' Ruling BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra, however,rejected Purandeswari's allegation, and said the prime accusedand his aides were arrested within 48 hours of the incident.

''She (Purandeswari) is probably unaware that the BJDhas always taken the strictest-possible action against theculprits, and because of that people of Odisha have blessedthe party for five successive terms. In the Mahanga case, too,the victims will get justice,'' Patra said.

Former Odisha DGP Prakash Mishra, who hadunsuccessfully contested from Cuttack parliamentary seat in2019, however, alleged that the investigation into the casewas not being conducted in a proper manner.

He also alleged that the local police officers wereworking at the behest of ''someone'' in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)