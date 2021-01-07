Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ensure justice in Mahanga double murder case, arrest law minister: Odisha BJP chief to CM

In the Mahanga case, too,the victims will get justice, Patra said.Former Odisha DGP Prakash Mishra, who hadunsuccessfully contested from Cuttack parliamentary seat in2019, however, alleged that the investigation into the casewas not being conducted in a proper manner.He also alleged that the local police officers wereworking at the behest of someone in the area.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-01-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 23:41 IST
Ensure justice in Mahanga double murder case, arrest law minister: Odisha BJP chief to CM

BJP Odisha in-charge DPurandeswari on Thursday urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaikto ensure justice for families of party leader Kulamani Baraland his associate Divyasingha Balara, who were hacked to deathby a group of miscreants recently.

Purandeswari made this appeal to Patnaik, who is alsothe home minister, after visiting the homes of the two victimsand meeting their kin.

She sought the arrest of Law Minister Pratap Jena, oneof the accused in the case.

Baral (74), the BJP in-charge of Salipur, and his 82-year-old associate were returning home on January 2, whenmotorcycle-borne miscreants attacked and killed them.

Jena is one among the 13 named as accused in the case,while the police have so far arrested six persons.

''I urge Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to come out ofhis residence, open his eyes and ears in order to see and hearwhat is happening in this state,'' Purandeswari said, whileaddressing a press conference after her visit to the victims'families at Nrutang village in Mahanga, Cuttack.

Ridiculing the BJD government's ''zero tolerance tocorruption'' policy, Purandeswari said that earlier in 2018,one local BJP leader Bikas Jena was killed for pointing outirregularities in the implementation of the Pradhan MantriAwas Yojana (PMAY).

''And now, Kulamani Baral and Divyasingha Baral werekilled for raising voice against corruption in theimplementation of PMAY,'' she said.

Raising questions over the investigation being carriedout in the double-murder case, Purandeswari said, ''Why is thatthe law minister has not been arrested yet? Why has he beenspared even after his name appeared in the FIR? Family membersof the two victims have alleged that he had a major role toplay in the twin murders.'' Ruling BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra, however,rejected Purandeswari's allegation, and said the prime accusedand his aides were arrested within 48 hours of the incident.

''She (Purandeswari) is probably unaware that the BJDhas always taken the strictest-possible action against theculprits, and because of that people of Odisha have blessedthe party for five successive terms. In the Mahanga case, too,the victims will get justice,'' Patra said.

Former Odisha DGP Prakash Mishra, who hadunsuccessfully contested from Cuttack parliamentary seat in2019, however, alleged that the investigation into the casewas not being conducted in a proper manner.

He also alleged that the local police officers wereworking at the behest of ''someone'' in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pelosi: If Trump not removed under 25th Amendment, Congress may go forward with impeachment.

Pelosi If Trump not removed under 25th Amendment, Congress may go forward with impeachment....

Turkey says talks with France to normalise ties going well

Turkey and France are working on a roadmap to normalise ties and talks are going well, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, adding Ankara was ready to improve ties with its NATO ally if Paris showed the same willingne...

Those responsible for attack on US Capitol will face full consequences, says Acting AG

Asserting that those responsible for the violence at the US Capitol will face the full consequences of their actions, Acting Attorney General Jeffery Rosen said some participants in the violence will face charges on Thursday.The Department ...

Sanitation workers to postpone strike by 10 days, claims North Delhi Mayor

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Thursday claimed that members of several sanitation workers unions who had threatened to go on a strike over pending salaries have agreed to postpone their stir by 10 days. Many sanitation workers of the Nor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021