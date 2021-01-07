Delhi Traffic Police constable injured after speeding car hits him

A Delhi Traffic Police constable was injured after a speeding car hit him in south Delhi's Lodhi Colony area on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place near Gate No 6 of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium where Constable Devender was on duty along with other personnel, they said.

Around 2.30 pm, a car was signalled to stop. Instead of stopping, the driver hit the constable and sped away, a senior police officer said.

The injured constable has been admitted to AIIMS for treatment. Action is being taken in the matter, the officer said.

