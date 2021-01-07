Schumer says he will fire Senate sergeant-at-arms over Capitol breach -Politico

Schumer says he will fire Senate sergeant-at-arms over Capitol breach -PoliticoReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 23:55 IST
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said he will fire Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mike Stenger when Democrats take control of the chamber this month after the pro-Trump riots in the Capitol.
"If Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Stenger hasn't vacated the position by then, I will fire him as soon as Democrats have a majority in the Senate," Schumer told Politico in a statement on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
