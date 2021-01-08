Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prosecutor: Sedition charge possible for pro-Trump rioters

We will bring the most maximum charges we can, he said.More than 90 people have been arrested by police in Washington and more arrests are likely.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2021 03:10 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 03:10 IST
Prosecutor: Sedition charge possible for pro-Trump rioters

The top federal prosecutor for the District of Columbia has said that “all options are on the table” for charging members of the violent pro-Trump mob that stormed the US Capitol — including sedition charges.

Michael Sherwin, acting US attorney for DC, said prosecutors plan to file 15 federal cases on Thursday for crimes including unauthorised access and theft of property, and investigators are combing through reams of evidence to bring additional charges.

“All of those charges are on the table. ... We will bring the most maximum charges we can,'' he said.

More than 90 people have been arrested by police in Washington and more arrests are likely. US attorneys from across the country have vowed to find and bring to justice any residents who participated in the insurrection aimed at thwarting the peaceful transfer of power.

Experts say some could face the rarely used seditious conspiracy charge. It's the the same charge former Attorney General William Barr's Justice Department told prosecutors to consider levying against those who caused violence at protests last summer over the killings of black Americans by police.

Then-Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, who stepped into the top Justice Department job when Barr resigned last month, told prosecutors in a memo in September that they should consider the use of seditious conspiracy charges against violent demonstrators, saying ''it does not require proof of a plot to overthrow the US government despite what the name might suggest.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's Brisbane to enter three-day lockdown after UK COVID-19 variant case

Australias Queensland state enforced a three-day lockdown in Brisbane, the state capital from Friday evening after a hotel quarantine worker tested positive for the more contagious variant of COVID-19 that has emerged in Britain.We know tha...

Capitol Police rejected offers of federal help to quell mob

Three days before the pro-President Donald Trump riot at the Capitol, the Pentagon asked the US Capitol Police if it needed National Guard manpower. And as the mob descended on the building Wednesday, Justice Department leaders reached out ...

Tech platforms block Trump, with Facebook's Zuckerberg saying risk 'too great'

Facebook Inc said it would block U.S. President Donald Trumps accounts for at least the next two weeks and perhaps indefinitely with CEO Mark Zuckerberg saying the risks of allowing him to use the platform were simply too great. The block b...

Russian hacker gets 12 years in massive data theft scheme

A prolific Russian hacker who stole data from over a dozen US companies and information about over 100 million U.S. consumers was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison after admitting involvement in one of the biggest thefts of consumer ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021