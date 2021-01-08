Left Menu
Justice RS Chauhan sworn in as Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court

Justice RS Chauhan was administered oath as the new Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court by Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Thursday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 08-01-2021 09:12 IST
The oath ceremony of Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Justice RS Chauhan was administered oath as the new Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court by Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Thursday. The oath ceremony was held at Raj Bhawan in Dehradun.

Justice Chauhan was previously Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Legislative Assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal chief secretary Om Prakash and DGP Ashok Kumar were present on the occasion. (ANI)

