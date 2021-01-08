Germany mulls suspending Ireland flights over virus mutation - n-tv

Germany mulls suspending Ireland flights over virus mutation - n-tvReuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-01-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 14:14 IST
Germany is considering suspending flights from more countries, including Ireland, over concerns of a more transmissible COVID-19 variant, German broadcaster n-tv reported on Friday, citing government sources.
The cabinet of Chancellor Angela Merkel could discuss rules similar to those that are in place for Britain at a meeting next week, the report said. The rules would come into effect immediately.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
