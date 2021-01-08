CB-CID to probe into toxic liquid served to Pondy Collector

The CB-CID police here would prove into the case of an alleged supply of a water bottle with colorless toxic liquid to the Puducherry Collector PurvaGarg, Territorial DGP B Srivastava said on Friday.

As soon as Garg found the bottle containing toxic liquid instead of water served to her by her personal staff on January 6 during an official meeting, she lodged a police complaint through her special officer on Thursday.

A case under section 284 of IPC (negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance) was registered. The case has since been transferred to the CB-CID for inquiry with immediate effect as per an order of the DGP.

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, who had termed the incident as shocking, in a WhatsApp message to reporters communicated the copy of the DGP's order shifting the case for the inquiry to the CB-CID police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)