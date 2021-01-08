Georgia's envoy seeks India's cooperation in COVID-19 vaccine

Georgian Ambassador ArchilDzuliashvili on Friday sought India's cooperation in providingCOVID-19 vaccine to his country.

He discussed the issue during his meeting withMaharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavanhere, an official statement said.

''The Ambassador of Georgia to India ArchilDzuliashvili today sought the cooperation of India inproviding the coronavirus vaccine to his country,'' thestatement issued by the Raj Bhavan said.

Noting that Georgia has more than 5,000 COVID-19cases, Dzuliashvili said that like many other countries,Georgia is expecting India to make available the vaccine tohis country, it said.

The ambassador described Georgia as a ''small yetvibrant country with ancient civilization'' and said it is keento enhance business and trade cooperation with India,especially in the fields of ports, clean energy and culture.

Dzuliashvili observed that many Indian companies arealready working in Georgia.

He also said that Indian students are pursuing medicalstudies in Georgia ''in large numbers''.

According to him, Georgia has become a ''favourite''destination for Bollywood filmmakers, with many new moviesbeing shot there.

Welcoming Dzuliashvili, Koshyari said there is a scopefor enhancing relations in ports, manufacturing and culture.

The Honorary Consul of Georgia in Mumbai, SatinderSingh Ahuja, was also present on the occasion, the statementsaid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)