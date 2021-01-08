Left Menu
Kerala Governor reads state govt's criticism of Centre on farm laws, investigation agencies

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan who during his last policy address had not read portions with adverse remarks against Central Government on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), however on Friday read out Kerala government's criticism of Centre regarding farm laws and investigation agencies "overstepping the constitutional contours" in his address in State Assembly.

08-01-2021
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during his address in state assembly on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan who during his last policy address had not read portions with adverse remarks against Central Government on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), however on Friday read out Kerala government's criticism of Centre regarding farm laws and investigation agencies "overstepping the constitutional contours" in his address in State Assembly. In his policy address, Kerala Governor said, "There has been a spate of central legislations whose common denominator, my Government holds, is an abridgement of State rights. The latest in the series has been the controversial labour code and agrarian laws. There has been an all India strike of the workers, which is one of the largest of its kind against the new labour bills. These agrarian laws will undermine regulated markets, result in the eventual demise of minimum support price (MSP) and tilt the balance of bargaining power definitively in favour of corporate middlemen."

He said that Kerala being a consumer State is also going to be adversely affected by the amendment of Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and the resultant hoarding and profiteering. Further regarding Central investigation agencies, though not mentioning any agency, in particular, Governor said actions of certain Central Government agencies have overstepped the Constitutional contours.

"Actions of certain Central Government agencies have overstepped the constitutional contours and are impeding the development activities and flagship programmes undertaken by the State. This has had a demoralising effect on honest and hardworking officers," said Governor in his address. He said, "In such a situation co-operative federalism will lose its content and remain only in form. My Government has made this position abundantly clear before the public and its communication with the Centre."

The discussion on the Governor's speech will be held between January 12 and 14. During the 22nd session of the Kerala Legislative Assembly which began on Friday morning, Congress-led opposition leaders staged a walkout as the Governor delivered his policy speech in the Assembly. Amid the ruckus, Khan reminded that no obstruction should take place while the Governor is carrying out his constitutional duty.

Opposition leaders staged a sit-in protest in front of the Assembly, demanding the resignation of the Left government. Slogans were raised against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, calling him 'corrupt' and asking him to step down. The Opposition also demanded that Speaker should be removed from the post over his alleged involvement in the gold smuggling case. The opposition has also given the notice to move a resolution against the Speaker on the issue. (ANI)

