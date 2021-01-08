Left Menu
5 African nationals held on cyber crime charge

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-01-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 16:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Five people belonging to variouscountries in Africa have been arrested for allegedly cheatinga person of about Rs 5 lakh through online, police said onFriday.

The five were arrested in Delhi on December 6 andbrought here on transit warrant on Thursday, the police said.

The main accused befriended a Hyderabad-based person byposing as Sophia Alex, a woman residing in London, they said.

Later, the victim got a call from a person claiming tobe a Customs official from Mumbai and saying Sophia had topay taxes as she brought gold along with her, the policesaid.

Believing this, the victim paid nearly Rs five lakhand later realised that the person was a fraud.

The accused, involved in three other crimes, arebeing remanded, the police said.

