Illegal arms supplier arrested in Delhi

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a 24-year-old illegal arms supplier, officials said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Ashish Kumar Pandey, a resident of Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, they said. A total of 35 semi-automatic pistols, 60 live bullets and a mobile phone were recovered from his possession. Police got a tip-off on Thursday that Pandey would come to Pitampura to deliver a consignment of illegal arms to his contact, a senior police officer said. ''A trap was laid and Pandey was apprehended,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said. During investigation, Pandey disclosed that he used to supply illegal weapons and cartridges after procuring them from a man named Prahalad, a resident of Barwani in Madhya Pradesh, police said. Pandey has been in this trade for over two years. He used to procure illegal pistols from suppliers in MP and supply them to criminals of Delhi, UP and Haryana, they added.

