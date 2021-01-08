MP: Two missing as boat capsizes in Narmada river

Two persons, including awoman, went missing after a boat capsized in Narmada river inMadhya Pradesh on Friday afternoon, police said.

The boat, carrying 11 persons, hit the pillar of abridge over the river and capsized at the spot between Khandwaand Khargone districts, an official said.

While nine persons were rescued and rushed to agovernment hospital in Barwah, two others, including a woman,are yet to be traced, Khargone superintendent of policeShailendra Singh Chouhan said.

A search operation is underway to trace the missingpersons, he added.

