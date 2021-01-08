Left Menu
Development News Edition

Second COVID-19 vaccination dry run conducted in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-01-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 21:10 IST
Second COVID-19 vaccination dry run conducted in Bengal

West Bengal, like most otherstates across the country, conducted the second COVID-19vaccination dry run on Friday to plug loopholes in logisticsand training, if any.

The exercise started around 10am at all medicalcolleges and healthcare centres earmarked to carry out thevaccination process, a senior official of the healthdepartment here said.

''A mock drill was carried out for the upcomingvaccination drive. There were five members in each team whotook part. They assisted people who enacted the role ofreceivers,'' the official said.

Each receiver's identity was verified and then takento the centre, where heath checkups were carried out toascertain if they had comorbidities, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata inaugurates 26th KIFF, allows full occupancy of Bengal theatres

West Bengal Chief Minister MamataBanerjee on Friday virtually inaugurated the 26th KolkataInternational Film Festival KIFF and allowed full occupancyof cinema halls in the state with adherence to COVID safetyprotocols.The inaugural ceremony...

House Speaker Pelosi says spoke to top U.S. general about restraining Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday she spoke to the top U.S. military commander about taking precautions to ensure that Republican President Donald Trump cannot initiate hostilities or order a nuclear strike in his remaining two week...

Czech crematorium can't cope amid COVID-19 surge, hospitals filling up

Staff at the crematorium in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava are working around the clock to cope with the number of bodies they have taken in during December, a sign of the surging number of coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths across th...

Trump to blame for death of Rosanne Boyland, 34, at Capitol riot, family member says

The brother-in-law of a woman killed during Wednesdays assault on the U.S. Capitol by a mob seeking to overturn President Donald Trumps election loss said he blames Trump for the riot, and has joined calls for him to be removed from office....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021