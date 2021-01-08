Second COVID-19 vaccination dry run conducted in Bengal

West Bengal, like most otherstates across the country, conducted the second COVID-19vaccination dry run on Friday to plug loopholes in logisticsand training, if any.

The exercise started around 10am at all medicalcolleges and healthcare centres earmarked to carry out thevaccination process, a senior official of the healthdepartment here said.

''A mock drill was carried out for the upcomingvaccination drive. There were five members in each team whotook part. They assisted people who enacted the role ofreceivers,'' the official said.

Each receiver's identity was verified and then takento the centre, where heath checkups were carried out toascertain if they had comorbidities, he added.

