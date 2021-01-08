Left Menu
BSF nabs 6 Pakistani men from Punjab border

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 21:31 IST
The Border Security Force on Friday apprehended six Pakistani youths from the area along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab, official sources said.

All those nabbed are aged between 20 and 21 years. They were apprehended from the border area in Amritsar around 5 PM, they said.

The six youths, the sources said, are currently being interrogated by a joint team of security and intelligence agencies to ascertain if they reached the border inadvertently or had some ulterior motive.

More details are awaited.

