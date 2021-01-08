Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zimbabwe police arrested prominent journalist Chin'ono

The government denies the charges.Before he was arrested in July, Chinono had published an expose on Twitter in which he alleged corruption involving a 60 million purchase of protective equipment for health workers.Mnangagwa later fired the health minister, who has been formally charged with corruption in the case.

PTI | Harare | Updated: 08-01-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 22:01 IST
Zimbabwe police arrested prominent journalist Chin'ono
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Zimbabwe police on Friday arrested prominent journalist Hopewell Chin'ono for the third time in six months, his lawyer said.

Attorney Doug Coltart said he was en route to the police station to confirm the charges against his client.

Chin'ono posted on his Twitter account that police had picked him from his house and said they were charging him with "communicating falsehoods." The arrest comes after Chin'ono tweeted that police had beaten an infant to death while enforcing COVID-19 lockdown rules this week. Police later said the information was false.

Before the latest arrest, Chin'ono was out on bail on separate charges of inciting violence after he voiced support for an anti-government protest in July and also on contempt of court charges for allegedly claiming corruption within the country's national prosecution agency.

Chin'ono is one of Zimbabwe's most prominent critics of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration, accusing it of corruption and human rights abuses. The government denies the charges.

Before he was arrested in July, Chin'ono had published an expose on Twitter in which he alleged corruption involving a $60 million purchase of protective equipment for health workers.

Mnangagwa later fired the health minister, who has been formally charged with corruption in the case. Chin'ono and his backers say he is being targeted for exposing government corruption.

The government and the ruling party accuse him of being out to tarnish Mnangagwa's image.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uganda: ‘Deteriorating’ human rights situation in run-up to elections next week

We are deeply concerned by the deteriorating human rights situation in Uganda ahead of parliamentary and presidential elections scheduled for 14 January and the challenges this situation may pose not only for voting day itself, but also f...

Olympic silver medalist Manyonga suspended in doping case

Olympic long jump silver medalist Luvo Manyonga was provisionally suspended in a doping case on Friday and could be banned from this years Tokyo Games.The Athletics Integrity Unit said it sent Manyonga a notice of charge in the case, which ...

Kiren Rijiju urges corporate India to contribute to National Sports Development Fund

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju has urged corporate India and leading Public Sector Units to come forward to contribute to the National Sports Development Fund NSDF as part of their corporate social responsibili...

SC directs Rajasthan govt to conduct inquiry into search conducted by jail authorities

The Supreme Court Friday directed the Rajasthan government to conduct a fact-finding inquiry into the incident of rioting and assault that happened at the Jaipur jail during the search operation in 2019.A bench comprising Justices N V Raman...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021