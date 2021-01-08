Left Menu
Gen Naravane visits Southern Command, inaugurates hospital

PTI | Pune | Updated: 08-01-2021 22:05 IST
Chief of Army Staff General MMNaravane on Friday visited the headquarters of Pune basedSouthern Command, where he was received and updated on variousoperational and training issues by its commander LieutenantGeneral CP Mohanty.

A release said he was also given an update on thecontributions of troops of Southern Command in humanitarianassistance and disaster relief operations in peninsular Indiathis year, particularly assistance provided to the civiladministration for COVID-19 and floods.

The general inaugurated the new Command Hospital, amulti-specialty tertiary facility focused to provide medicalsupport to troops deployed in operational areas and veteransof the Armed Forces, at Pune military station, the releaseinformed.

General Naravane complimented Southern Command formaintaining a high state of combat readiness and training inspiteof the current COVID-19 pandemic.

He appreciated the various initiatives and welfareprojects undertaken to improve the quality of life of troopsand their families, and reiterated the Army's commitment inthe national effort to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

