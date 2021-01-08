Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prosecutor to open investigation into French justice minister

A judicial investigation will be opened into an alleged conflict of interest on the part of Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti, the prosecutor attached to France's highest civil court said on Friday. to open a judicial investigation against Mr Eric Dupond-Moretti," the prosecutor general Francois Molins said in a statement.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-01-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 23:36 IST
Prosecutor to open investigation into French justice minister

A judicial investigation will be opened into an alleged conflict of interest on the part of Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti, the prosecutor attached to France's highest civil court said on Friday. Dupond-Moretti's office declined to comment.

It comes after an anti-corruption group in October filed a complaint to the Cour de la Justice de la Republique, a special court dealing with allegations against sitting ministers. Three magistrates' unions then filed similar claims. The complaints were made after Dupond-Moretti called for three prosecutors from the financial crimes prosecution unit to be investigated. Dupond-Moretti had filed his own complaint against the trio while serving as a lawyer, before he became minister.

"It falls therefore on the prosecutor general (of the Cour de Cassation) ... to open a judicial investigation against Mr Eric Dupond-Moretti," the prosecutor general Francois Molins said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dzukou blaze under control but operations to continue: Officer

The fire on the Dzukou range isunder total control but all operations will continue, aNagaland forest officer said on Friday.No active fire was noticed after over 10 days ofoperations. Smoke seen arising at three locations were quicklydouse...

Laptop stolen from Pelosi's office during storming of U.S. Capitol, says aide

A laptop was stolen from the office of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, one of her aides said on Friday. Drew Hammill, an aide to Democrat Pelosi, said on Twitter that ...

At least 13 dead as suicide bomber, gunmen attack town in Cameroon - UN

At least 13 people including children died when a suicide bomber blew herself in a crowd that was fleeing an armed attack in northern Cameroon on Friday, a U.N. security report said. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast...

WRAPUP 6-As impeachment looms, Pelosi urges military to keep Trump from nuclear codes

As Democrats in the House of Representatives on Friday prepared to impeach President Donald Trump again if he does not step down, their leader Nancy Pelosi spoke to the top U.S. general about preventing an unhinged Trump from accessing nucl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021