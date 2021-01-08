UP CM expresses satisfaction that over 2.5 crore COVID-19 tests done in state

Left Menu
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed satisfaction that over 2.5 crore COVID-19 tests were conducted in the state.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 08-01-2021
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed satisfaction that over 2.5 crore COVID-19 tests were conducted in the state. He said that testing plays an important role in breaking the chain of coronavirus infection. In view of this, testing should continue with all capabilities.

According to an official statement, in KGMU, Lucknow, 10 lakh RTPCR tests have been done. The Chief Minister in a meeting today reviewed the unlock process. He said in view of COVID-19, precautions should be taken at every level. In COVID hospitals, arrangements should be made for backup of medicines, medical equipment and oxygen.

He directed that surveillance work and contact tracing should continue effectively. The Chief Minister said that all preparations should be done before time for Coronavirus vaccination. In this regard, there should be regular monitoring of the work going on in different districts.

He said that a review of preparations should be done on the dry run of coronavirus vaccination which will be held on January 11. He also stressed on increasing awareness among people regarding prevention against coronavirus. (ANI)

