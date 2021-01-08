Left Menu
Development News Edition

Some U.S. Capitol rioters fired after internet detectives identify them

Online critics were quick to post negative reviews of her real estate work on a ratings site. A spokeswoman for @properties said the firm condemned those who ascended the capitol steps for attempting "to threaten the country's democratic process." Andrews' actions and social media comments "were not consistent with our standards of conduct, and as a result the company made the decision to end its affiliation with her," the spokeswoman said. Rick Saccone, an adjunct professor at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, resigned after the college reviewed a video he posted on Facebook from the scene.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 23:48 IST
Some U.S. Capitol rioters fired after internet detectives identify them

Some of the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol were fired from their jobs on Thursday after internet sleuths publicized their identities. The District of Columbia police department released https://mpdc.dc.gov/sites/default/files/dc/sites/mpdc/publication/attachments/POIs%20of%20Interest_1.7.21.pdf photos of people in Wednesday's melee and potential charges against them. Some 68 people were arrested after angry protesters stormed the building, breaking windows, damaging fixtures and stealing furnishings.

The FBI also asked the public to help it identify rioters, a call that drew ribbing on social media in light of the prolific coverage of the event. This included selfies posted by participants and videos https://twitter.com/WilliamTurton/status/1346980282243678209 of President Donald Trump's supporters at area hotels before the attack. Some individuals https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-protester-capitol-antifa-qa/fact-check-man-with-painted-face-wearing-fur-and-horns-rallied-for-trump-and-qanon-not-antifa-or-blm-idUSKBN29C0BP who had previously been photographed at Trump rallies and supporters of the QAnon conspiracy-theory movement were quickly identified. Online detectives focused their efforts on others.

"Let's name and shame them!," read one Twitter thread https://twitter.com/Gagladla/status/1347165155092799491 devoted to outing participants. One of the people shown in the D.C. police photos wore his work identification badge inside the capitol and was identified and fired by his employer, Navistar Direct Marketing of Fredrick, Maryland.

"While we support all employees' right to peaceful, lawful exercise of free speech, any employee demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others will no longer have an employment opportunity with Navistar Direct Marketing," the company said in a statement, without naming the man. Libby Andrews, a real estate agent from Chicago, was fired by @properties and removed from its website, even though she had done nothing wrong and had not entered the capitol, she said in an interview.

"I'm a 56-year-old woman, petite. I was not there causing trouble. I was there to support my president," said Andrews. Andrews said she had climbed the steps of the Capitol without encountering security, posted selfies from the scene on Instagram, sang the national anthem and then moved on. Online critics were quick to post negative reviews of her real estate work on a ratings site.

A spokeswoman for @properties said the firm condemned those who ascended the capitol steps for attempting "to threaten the country's democratic process." Andrews' actions and social media comments "were not consistent with our standards of conduct, and as a result the company made the decision to end its affiliation with her," the spokeswoman said.

Rick Saccone, an adjunct professor at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, resigned after the college reviewed a video he posted on Facebook from the scene. "As a result of that investigation, Dr. Saccone has submitted and we have accepted his letter of resignation, effective immediately," the college said in a statement. Saccone, reached by phone, confirmed his resignation and said he did not see acts of violence and never crossed the threshold of the capitol. Saccone said he deleted the video, which could not be viewed on Thursday.

Paul Davis, a lawyer at Westlake, Texas-based Goosehead Insurance, used a social media account to broadcast his participation at the capitol, saying that he had been teargassed. A Goosehead spokesperson confirmed Davis had been fired.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

New options added to join meeting from Google Meet landing page

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus variants may lead to false negative results with molecular tests - FDA

The U.S. drugs regulator said on Friday genetic variants of COVID-19, including the one found in the UK, could lead to false negative results from some molecular COVID-19 tests, but the risk of the mutations affecting overall testing accura...

Biden favors release of more vaccine doses as U.S. struggles in pandemic's grip

President-elect Joe Biden wants to release more available doses of coronavirus vaccines when he takes office, a spokesman said on Friday, as the United States capped the first week of the new year with grim pandemic numbers. The U.S. vaccin...

Biden to lay out groundwork for pandemic economic relief package next week

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said the U.S. jobs report on Friday shows Americans need more immediate and direct relief from the coronavirus pandemic and that taking action now will help the economy even with deficit financing.Democrat Bid...

Blustery longtime L.A. Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda dead at 93

Tommy Lasorda, the colorful and cantankerous longtime manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers who led the team to four National League pennants and two World Series championships in the 1970s and 80s, has died. He was 93. Lasorda, who spent more...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021