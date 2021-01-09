Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allegation of torture of life convict: HC seeks report, submitted

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 09-01-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 00:34 IST
Allegation of torture of life convict: HC seeks report, submitted

Taking serious note of the allegationsthat a life convict was tortured in the central prison, theKerala High Court on Friday directed the ThiruvananthapuramDistrict Magistrate and District Medical Officer to visit thejail in the state capital and report on his condition.

A Division Bench gave the order in a habeas corpus pleafiled by parents of Tittu Jerome, convicted in the Kevinmurder case, alleging torture by Thiruvananthapuram Poojappuracentral prison officials against their son.

The report was filed at 4 pm today, saying that Jeromewas shifted to the Medical College Hospital inThiruvananthapuram after doctors suggested that he requiredtreatment for the injury he suffered in the jail.

Considering the report, the Bench directed that theAdditional Director General of Police (Prison) conduct anenquiry and forward an interim report to the Additional JudgeII, Thiruvananthapuram on or before 12.00 noon Saturday.

It directed that the convict be provided a guard in theMedical College Hospital from the police force and no centralprison personnel should be allowed access to him.

The court also directed the Thiruvananthapuram citypolice commissioner to provide ample protection and alsoensure his proper detention at the Medical College Hospital.

Earlier, while directing the district judge and districtmedical officer to visit Poojappura Central Jail and reportthe condition of Jerome by 4 pm today itself, the courtobserved that ''Right to punish is with the courts'' and it willnot allow eye for an eye, tooth for tooth practices.

Jerome was among the 10 people awarded double lifesentence by the Principal Sessions Court, Kottayam, in 2019for the honour killing of a 23-year-old Dalit Christian man in2018, which had triggered widespread protests across thestate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

New options added to join meeting from Google Meet landing page

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo meets with Biden's nominee for secretary of state -State Department official

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met on Friday with President-elect Joe Bidens nominee for secretary of State Antony Blinken to facilitate an orderly transition, and to ensure American interests are protected abroad, a senior State Depar...

Trump to blame for death of woman trampled in Capitol riot, family member says

The brother-in-law of a woman killed during Wednesdays assault on the U.S. Capitol by a mob seeking to overturn President Donald Trumps election loss said he blames Trump for the riot, and has joined calls for him to be removed from office....

Workers at Mexico's Interjet strike after weeks of flight cancellations

Unionized employees at Mexican airline Interjet went on strike on Friday, a union spokesman said, after weeks of flight cancellations as the company struggles to maintain operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.Videos shared on social media...

Coronavirus variants may lead to false negative results with molecular tests - FDA

The U.S. drugs regulator said on Friday genetic variants of COVID-19, including the one found in the UK, could lead to false negative results from some molecular COVID-19 tests, but the risk of the mutations affecting overall testing accura...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021