Biden will move to extend pause on student loan payments -transition official

Biden will move to extend pause on student loan payments -transition officialReuters | Wilmington | Updated: 09-01-2021 02:41 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 02:37 IST
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will move to extend a pause on payments of federal student loans when he takes office on Jan. 20, Biden transition adviser David Kamin said on Friday.
Biden also continues to support Congress' canceling $10,000 of federal student loan debt per person, Kamin said.
