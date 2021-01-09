Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden will move to extend pause on student loan payments -transition official

Reuters | Wilmington | Updated: 09-01-2021 02:41 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 02:37 IST
Biden will move to extend pause on student loan payments -transition official
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will move to extend a pause on payments of federal student loans when he takes office on Jan. 20, Biden transition adviser David Kamin said on Friday.

Biden also continues to support Congress' canceling $10,000 of federal student loan debt per person, Kamin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Brazilian company Uniao Quimica plans to start making Russian vaccine next week

Brazilian pharmaceutical company Uniao Quimica plans to start producing Russias Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 in Brazil as soon as next week and build up to 8 million doses a month, its international business director Rogerio Rosso said on...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Britain saw record-high COVID-19 deaths and Spain posted its biggest one-day jump in cases since October, while the head of the World Health Organization said there was a clear problem of low- and middle-income countries not yet receiving v...

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix raises monthly charges for UK subscribers; Danes divided over children's TV show about a superpower penis and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Danes divided over childrens TV show about a superpower penisA Danish animated childrens TV show about a man with the superpower of an infinitely extendable penis has divided opini...

People News Roundup: Blustery longtime L.A. Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda dead at 93

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Blustery longtime L.A. Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda dead at 93Tommy Lasorda, the colorful and cantankerous longtime manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers who led the team to four National L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021