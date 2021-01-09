Left Menu
PTI | Noida | Updated: 09-01-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 14:17 IST
UP cop, accused of assault and loot, suspended for 'indecency'
A policeman deployed in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar has been suspended for ''indecency'' after being accused of assaulting and looting two people, who had given him a lift in their car, officials said on Saturday.

A senior police official said the accused head constable, who is attached with the Dadri police station, has been suspended for ''indecency'' as the allegations of loot and assault have not been proved.

According to the complainant, he and his brother were headed to Bulandshahr from Noida around 3 pm on Friday when Head Constable Ombir Bhati hitchhiked a ride in their car.

The complainant has alleged that during the ride, the policeman threatened them with his firearm and took away some documents and cash from them.

''Head Constable Ombir Bhati has been found guilty of indecency and has been suspended from service. A departmental inquiry has been initiated into the matter. Other allegations, including firing and loot, have not been confirmed,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

Around a dozen policemen have been shunted or suspended for assaulting, manhandling or harassing people across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district since May 2020.

