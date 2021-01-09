Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harassment by loan app firm claims another life in Telangana

PTI | Karimnagar | Updated: 09-01-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 16:12 IST
Harassment by loan app firm claims another life in Telangana

Another man allegedlydied by suicide in Telangana, upset over being 'harassed' byan online money lender from whom he had taken a loan and wasunable to repay it, police said on Saturday.

With this death, the total number of suicides due toharassment by instant app-based lenders have gone up to six inthe state.

Pavan Kalyan Reddy (24) of Galipalli village in RajannaSircilla district, had allegedly taken loan from an onlinemoney lending portal and failed to repay the amount within thestipulated time, District Police Superintendent B K RahulHegde said.

When Reddy declined to answer repeated calls from thetelecallers of the company, they called his cousin and askedhim to remind the victim to pay the monthly instalment, Hegdetold PTI.

Depressed over the harassment meted out to him by thecompany as he was unable to repay the loan, Reddy allegedlyended his life on Friday, he said.

The senior police official advised the public not toavail loans from such unauthorised apps.

According to police, instant loan apps offered loans toindividuals and levied huge interest and processing chargesamong others.

They also resorted to systematic abusing, harassing,threatening of the defaulters through the call centres.

Cases have been registered in various police stations inthe state based on several complaints that such firmsallegedly obtained sensitive data such as contacts,photographs from the mobile phones of the customers and usingthem to defame or blackmail to get the loan repayment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' protest: IYC to collect soil from villages of those who died, create map of India

The Indian Youth Congress IYC on Saturday said it will pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the farmers movement against the Centres new agri laws by collecting soil from across the country, especially from towns and villages of far...

Counselling sessions for farmers at Singhu Border to prevent burnout, suicide bids

Despite their rock-hard determination to sustain the over 40-day-old agitation against the new farm laws, many protesting farmers at Delhi borders are falling prey to anxiety and depression, with a few having allegedly claimed their lives f...

UP Police team sets out for Punjab to bring back Mukhtar Ansari

A team of Uttar Pradesh Police has set out for Punjab to bring back gangster Mukhtar Ansari after the Supreme Court issued a notice in this regard. Three police personnel of UP Police from Ghazipur set out for Punjab after the Supreme Court...

World waiting for India's vaccines, watching how it runs world's biggest vaccination drive: PM

Noting Indias image as the worlds pharmacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday it is ready with two locally manufactured COVID-19 vaccines to protect humanity, and asserted the world is not only waiting for them but also watching as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021