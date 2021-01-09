Woman's decomposed body found near Chilla Regulator drain in Delhi's New Ashok Nagar
Delhi Police recovered the body of a woman near Chilla Regulator drain of East Delhi's New Ashok Nagar on Friday, police said.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 17:36 IST
Delhi Police recovered the body of a woman near Chilla Regulator drain of East Delhi's New Ashok Nagar on Friday, police said. The New Ashok Nagar Police Station had received information about the body on January 8 at 14:45 hrs.
The highly decomposed body was found lying in the garbage along the Chilla Regulator drain. It is said to be of a woman of about 25-30 years of age, thinly built with a height of 5'2. The police said there were no marks of physical injuries on the body and investigation is going on. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
