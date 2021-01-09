Woman's decomposed body found near Chilla Regulator drain in Delhi's New Ashok Nagar

Delhi Police recovered the body of a woman near Chilla Regulator drain of East Delhi's New Ashok Nagar on Friday, police said. The New Ashok Nagar Police Station had received information about the body on January 8 at 14:45 hrs.

The highly decomposed body was found lying in the garbage along the Chilla Regulator drain. It is said to be of a woman of about 25-30 years of age, thinly built with a height of 5'2. The police said there were no marks of physical injuries on the body and investigation is going on. (ANI)

