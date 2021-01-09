Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two who looted Rs 13.20 lakh from trader held after gunfight

Two men suspected to be behind the loot of Rs 13.20 lakh from a trader in Greater Noida were arrested following a gunfight with police, officials said on Saturday.One of the accused suffered injuries in the gunfight that broke out late on Friday night in Dadri area, while the other escaped but was held during a combing operation, the officials said.The gunfight broke out between the suspects and a police team including officials of local Dadri police station, a special operations group and the crime branch, Greater Noida DCP Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 09-01-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 18:14 IST
Two who looted Rs 13.20 lakh from trader held after gunfight
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two men suspected to be behind the loot of Rs 13.20 lakh from a trader in Greater Noida were arrested following a gunfight with police, officials said on Saturday.

One of the accused suffered injuries in the gunfight that broke out late on Friday night in Dadri area, while the other escaped but was held during a combing operation, the officials said.

''The gunfight broke out between the suspects and a police team including officials of local Dadri police station, a special operations group and the crime branch,'' Greater Noida DCP Rajesh Kumar Singh said. ''Rs 6.51 lakh of the looted Rs 13.20 lakh have been recovered and a motorcycle which they had purchased from the same money has been impounded,'' Singh said. Those held have been identified as Pankaj alias Badshah, a native of Ghaziabad, and Vimal Jatav, who hails from Meerut district, the police said. The police have also seized two country-made pistols along with some ammunition from the accused, DCP Singh said.

He said the two were on their way to Bulandshahr to buy some firearms but were nabbed by the police party. An FIR has been lodged against them at the Dadri police station and action will be taken against them under the Gangster's Act also, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India's self-reliance goal must not be taken as move 'towards isolating itself': Sunil Munjal

Indias self-reliance campaign must not by any stretch of imagination be taken as a move towards isolating itself, but to be a part of the global value chain, it must improve standards, skill levels, consistency and service levels to consume...

Guj amendment to Industrial Disputes Act gets presidential nod

Gujarats amendment to theIndustrial Disputes Act that seeks to increase ease ofbusiness by reducing the compliance burden on industries interms of layoffs, retrenchment and compensation has receivedthe assent of President Ram Nath Kovind, a...

Democratic wins could strengthen Biden's legislative push

President-elect Joe Bidens victory in November was tempered by concerns that he would face Republican opposition in the Senate that could stymie him at every turn.Those worries eased this past week when Democrats swept two Senate special el...

Indonesian navy: location of missing plane has been found

The Indonesian Navy has determined the coordinates of a Sriwijaya Air plane that went missing after taking off from the capital Jakarta and ships have been deployed to the location, Navy official Abdul Rasyid said.The coordinates have been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021