Five crows found dead in Uttarakhand's Kotdwar

Amid a bird-flue scare in several states including neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, five crows were found dead in a drain in the Sitabpur area here in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district, officials said on Saturday.

Samples of the dead birds have been sent to a laboratory in Bhopal for testing, Veterinary Officer BM Gupta said.

With the death of the five crows, the administration has become alert and asked people to report to authorities immediately in case of an avian death.

A response team headed by a doctor and four health workers has been formed at the district level to keep a track on the death of birds and chickens and taking the samples for testing, Chief Veterinary Officer in Pauri SK Bartwal said.

